Beabadoobee wins NME Radar Award at NME Awards 2020

Beabadoobee has picked up the NME Radar Award at the NME Awards 2020 in London this evening (February 12).

Returning to the O2 Academy Brixton and hosted by Katherine Ryan and Julie Adenuga, the NME Awards celebrates the best of the last 12 months in music. See the full running list of winners so far here.

The NME Radar Award celebrates the best emerging act currently making waves in the scene. The 1975’s Matty Healy presented Beabadoobee with the award before she performed ‘She Plays Bass’, which you can watch below.

Beabadoobee recently released her Space Cadet EP, which NME described as “a brash, modern take on ‘90s sounds” and a record that showed “the makings of a grunge icon”.

In her NME Big Read, the upcoming star discussed being friends with Healy (“We both genuinely really like each other’s music and it’s strange to say, but we both get excited by each other’s work”), admiring Pavement’s Stephen Malkmus (“I wanna sing like Stephen Malkmus for fuck’s sake!”) and wanting to work with Billie Eilish (“I really fuck with what she’s doing right now. She’s clearly a really intelligent girl”).

Beabadoobee was one of several stars performing on the night, along with Mura Masa and Slowthai, Yungblud, AJ Tracey, FKA Twigs and The 1975.

