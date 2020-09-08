Listen to Beabadoobee’s confessional new song ‘Worth It’

Beabadoobee has shared a new single called ‘Worth It’ – you can listen to it below.
The Dirty Hit signee is currently gearing up to release her debut album ‘Fake It Flowers’ on October 16, and has so far previewed the project with ‘Care’ and ‘Sorry’.
Tonight (September 8), Bea offered up another taste of her first album on BBC Radio 1.
“‘Worth It’ is simply about teenage infidelity and the mistakes one can make when they’re tempted to do things,” Beabadoobee said of the song. “It’s a bit of a confession song but also an understanding that it’s a part of life.”
The new track follows the announcement of Beabadoobee’s UK and Ireland 2021 tour, which will kick-off in Manchester on September 7. See the full schedule below.
September 2021
7 – Manchester, O2 Ritz
9 – Leeds, Beckett University
10 – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms
11 – Birmingham, O2 Institute
13 – Cambridge, Junction
14 – Leicester, O2 Academy
23 – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town
24 – Bristol, SWX
25 – Oxford, O2 Academy
28 – Dublin, The Academy
29 – Belfast, Oh Yeah Music Centre
October 2021
2 – Newcastle, University Students’ Union
3 – Edinburgh, The Liquid Room
4 – Glasgow, SWG3
She is also set to take to the stage at Reading & Leeds 2021, with the festivals hoping to return next summer after the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of this year’s event.
Meanwhile, Beabadoobee has revealed that she went “proper screamo” for one of the tracks on her forthcoming debut album. “The song [‘Charlie Brown’] itself is super, super depressing – everyone was like ‘oh, what’s it about?’ and I’m like: ‘You don’t want to know!’,” she explained.