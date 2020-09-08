Listen to Beabadoobee’s confessional new song ‘Worth It’

Beabadoobee has shared a new single called ‘Worth It’ – you can listen to it below.

The Dirty Hit signee is currently gearing up to release her debut album ‘Fake It Flowers’ on October 16, and has so far previewed the project with ‘Care’ and ‘Sorry’.

Tonight (September 8), Bea offered up another taste of her first album on BBC Radio 1.

“‘Worth It’ is simply about teenage infidelity and the mistakes one can make when they’re tempted to do things,” Beabadoobee said of the song. “It’s a bit of a confession song but also an understanding that it’s a part of life.”

The new track follows the announcement of Beabadoobee’s UK and Ireland 2021 tour, which will kick-off in Manchester on September 7. See the full schedule below.

September 2021

7 – Manchester, O2 Ritz

9 – Leeds, Beckett University

10 – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

11 – Birmingham, O2 Institute

13 – Cambridge, Junction

14 – Leicester, O2 Academy

23 – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

24 – Bristol, SWX

25 – Oxford, O2 Academy

28 – Dublin, The Academy

29 – Belfast, Oh Yeah Music Centre

October 2021

2 – Newcastle, University Students’ Union

3 – Edinburgh, The Liquid Room

4 – Glasgow, SWG3

She is also set to take to the stage at Reading & Leeds 2021, with the festivals hoping to return next summer after the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of this year’s event.

Meanwhile, Beabadoobee has revealed that she went “proper screamo” for one of the tracks on her forthcoming debut album. “The song [‘Charlie Brown’] itself is super, super depressing – everyone was like ‘oh, what’s it about?’ and I’m like: ‘You don’t want to know!’,” she explained.