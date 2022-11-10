Beach Bunny announce debut Australasian tour for 2023

Beach Bunny have announced their first-ever tour dates in Australia and New Zealand, locking down two in each country for next March.

The stint will begin in Sydney on Wednesday March 15, when the Chicago power-pop crew are set to take the stage at the Factory Theatre. They’ll head to Melbourne next, playing at the Croxton Bandroom on Sunday March 17, before flying over to New Zealand for a show at San Fran in Wellington on Tuesday March 21, and at The Tuning Fork in Auckland the following night (March 22).

Tickets to all four of the shows will go on sale at 11am local time this coming Monday (November 14), with a pre-sale starting at 11am tomorrow (November 11). Info on both sales can be found here.

The tour comes in support of Beach Bunny’s second album, ‘Emotional Creature’, which arrived back in July via Liberator Music. It sported six singles – ‘Oxygen’, ‘Fire Escape’, ‘Entropy’, ‘Weeds’ and ‘Karaoke’ – with the lattermost of those starring Bob Odenkirk (of Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad fame) in its music video.

Beach Bunny’s 2023 Australian and New Zealand tour dates are:

MARCH

Wednesday 15 – Warrang/Sydney, Factory Theatre

Sunday 17 – Naarm/Melbourne, Croxton Bandroom

Tuesday 21 – Te Whanganui-a-Tara/Wellington, San Fran

Wednesday 22 – Tāmaki Makaurau/Auckland, The Tuning Fork