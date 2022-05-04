Watch Bob Odenkirk star in Beach Bunny’s galactic video for ‘Karaoke’

Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad star Bob Odenkirk has a starring role in Beach Bunny‘s new video for their song ‘Karaoke’ – you can watch the clip below.

The track is taken from the Lili Trifilio-led band’s forthcoming new album ‘Emotional Creature’, which is set for release on July 22 via Mom+Pop Music.

Speaking about ‘Karaoke’, Beach Bunny said: “‘Karaoke’ is a song about having a crush – it’s about infatuation, fleeting feelings, and the bittersweet nature of uncertainty. It’s about learning pieces of who someone is and liking them before even knowing the whole story.”

Advertisement

The Eliza Chance-directed video for ‘Karaoke’ has gone live this afternoon (May 4), starring Odenkirk as a captain of a spaceship.

The clip is the first in an “adventure visual series” of Star Wars-meets-Star Trek-inspired videos from Beach Bunny, according to a press release.

Beach Bunny will embark on a UK and European tour in October and November. You can find tickets for the UK dates here and see all of their scheduled shows below.

October

31 – Paradiso Noord, Amsterdam, NL

November

1 – Hole44, Berlin, Germany

2 – Logo, Hamburg, Germany

4 – Gebaude 9, Cologne, Germany

5 – Botanique, Brussels, Belgium

6 – La Maroquinerie, Paris, France

8 – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

11 – SWX, Bristol

12 – O2 Ritz, Manchester

14 – The Empire Music Hall, Belfast

15 – Vicar Street, Dublin

16 – SWG3, Glasgow

Advertisement

Last year Beach Bunny performed their viral single ‘Cloud 9’ during their debut appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The band also teamed up with Tegan and Sara in 2021 for a reworked version of the track.