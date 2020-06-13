GAMING  

Beach Panic! shares surf-pop single ‘Bumper Sticker’

The single and music video were produced entirely in isolation

By Eddy Lim
Beach Panic! share
Beach Panic! Credit: Supplied

Melbourne surf-pop trio Beach Panic! have shared their latest single, ‘Bumper Sticker’, along with an accompanying music video.

Watch it below:

Beach Panic! is comprised of Tom Mitchell, Daniel Marinakis and visual artist Yannica Stakelbeck-Keily.

‘Bumper Sticker’ is taken from the trio’s upcoming EP, ‘Our Cloud’, which is due for release on July 3. The song features extra vocals from Cassie Sutton, singer in pop-punk band Terra.

Per a press release, the single was composed entirely in lockdown, including the DIY-style music video.

“The beauty of the band sharing a household meant that when the COVID-19 Pandemic struck and left all of us unemployed, we had no option but to take the next step and fully produce a new record ourselves at home,” the band said in a statement.

“For ‘Bumper Sticker’, we wanted to create a surreal video that could let our imagination explode. We set up our garage/art studio with a make-shift green screen, and with the aid of a few milk crates, a medicine ball and lights cable-tied to the roof, we created a visual feast of ourselves living a very different life to that of COVID times.”

Beach Panic!’s debut EP, ‘RIDE THE TIGER’, was released in 2019. Since then, they’ve released a string of singles including ‘I’m Addicted To Baby Only You’, ‘Lover Boy’, and ‘Isolate With Me’.

