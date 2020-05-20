Beans, fka Baked Beans, share new single and video ‘Stride’

Beans, formerly known as Baked Beans, have announced the release of their second album ‘All Together Now’ on Flightless Records. They’ve also shared the first single, ‘Stride’, with a Top of the Pops-style music video, directed by Willem Kingma. Watch it below:

The new song is “a celebration of re-discovering your once buried sense of self”, according to a press statement.

Per an album bio, ‘All Together Now’ was recorded in Wallington, Victoria “on an old apple and pear farm cool room that has been converted into home studio”. It’s self-described as a nostalgic ode to simpler times, influenced by Electric Light Orchestra, Slade and Skyhooks.

It’s set to feature nine tracks including ‘Stride’ and the as-of-yet unreleased ‘Montgomery’. ‘All Together Now’ will be released on Flightless Records on June 26.

The Geelong band is fronted by fellow Flightless artist The Murlocs’ drummer Matt Blach. This is the first release from the band under the un-baked new moniker. They changed their name earlier this month without any explicit explanation. Beans released their debut album ‘Babble’ in 2018, sharing the loose single ‘Avalon Speedway’ last year.

In recent years, they’ve been closely tied to their labelmates King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard, performing at the band’s own music festival Gizzfest, and supporting them on tour. Beans appeared last month as part of the sixth edition of ISOL-AID online music festival.