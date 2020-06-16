Beans release new single ‘Melt’ ahead of their second album

Beans – formerly known as Baked Beans – have released a new single, entitled ‘Melt’.

The new song, out today (June 16), is the final single to be released from the band’s sophomore album ‘All Together Now’. The album is due out Friday, June 26 via Flightless Records.

The band released ‘Melt’ with an accompanying visualiser. Watch it below:

Beans frontman Matt Blach described the single’s subject matter in a press statement, saying, “‘maybe someday’ the government will do right by the people, and amongst everything else take the required action on climate change”.

The single is the followup to ‘Stride’, released in May, which will also feature on the forthcoming album.

Described as “an ode to simpler times”, ‘All Together Now’ is marked as a collaborative venture. Its songs cover everything from keyboardist Mitch Rice’s dog in ‘Montgomery’, to lead single ‘Stride’, which is described as “a celebration of re-discovering your once buried sense of self”.

Beans released their debut album, ‘Babble’, in 2018 as Baked Beans, sharing a loose single, ‘Avalon Speedway’, last year. The band have garnered critical acclaim for their electric live performances that have included appearances at Gizzfest, Evie and Loch Hart festivals. They have also supported King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard on tour.

‘Melt’ is available to stream/download now.

Pre-orders for ‘All Together Now’ are available from Friday, June 19.