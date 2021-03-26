Beartooth announce new album ‘Below’, share new single

Beartooth have announced the forthcoming release of their fourth studio album, ‘Below’.

Coming three years after its predecessor, 2018’s ‘Disease’, ‘Below’ is set to land on June 25 via Red Bull Records. Find the full tracklist below.

In a press release, Beartooth frontman Caleb Shomo said ‘Below’ is his favourite album the Ohio hardcore outfit have made to date. “It covers the dark side of dealing with mental strain during the last year,” Shomo said. “I gave it all I had – musically and lyrically.

Advertisement

“Is it too dark? Possibly, but it was as honest as I could be about how I felt. I hope everyone is ready to strap in for a wild ride of head banging and rocking.”

To coincide with the announcement, Beartooth have released a new single, ‘The Past Is Dead’. It arrives alongside a music video that sees the band performing, surrounded by pyrotechnics and an eerie demon figure.

Watch that below:

“‘The Past Is Dead’ was one of the first songs written for the album,” Shomo explained. “The video is meant to depict the beginning of the journey to the deepest and darkest parts of my mind, which was the fuel used to make ‘Below’.”

‘The Past Is Dead’ follows the release of lead single ‘Devastation’, both of which are set to feature on ‘Below’.

Advertisement

Prior to these two singles, the band’s last original material was 2019’s ‘The Blackbird Sessions’ EP, which saw Beartooth deliver acoustic takes on ‘Disease’ tracks including ‘Afterall’ and ‘Clever’.

Beartooth’s ‘Below’ tracklist is:

1. ‘Below’

2. ‘Devastation’

3. ‘The Past Is Dead’

4. ‘Fed Up’

5. ‘Dominate’

6. ‘No Return’

7. ‘Phantom Pain’

8. ‘Skin’

9. ‘Hell Of It’

10. ‘I Won’t Give It Up’

11. ‘The Answer’

12. ‘The Last Riff’