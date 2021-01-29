Beastie Boys’ Mike D is auctioning platinum records, VMAs trophies and more for charity

Beastie Boys‘ Mike D is auctioning off a treasure trove of Beasties memorabilia – including gold and platinum records, MTV Video Music Award trophies and more – for charity.

The collection features RIAA Gold and Platinum Sales Awards for classic albums like ‘Licensed to Ill’ and ‘Paul’s Boutique’, VMA trophies for the band’s ‘Intergalactic’ and ‘Sabotage’ clips, and limited edition action figures.

All money raised via the auction will go to Good Eats, an organisation which provides free weekend meals to children experiencing food insecurity. You can see all 15 listings on Sotheby’s here.

Advertisement

In a post on Instagram, the MC explained that up until recently, his mother Hester Diamond had been looking after the various awards and accolades the Beastie Boys had received over the years, but that she sadly passed away in 2020.

“I was never comfortable holding onto or looking at these awards/accolades that we got through the years. Don’t get me wrong – I’m appreciative of them, it’s just not something I need to look at,” Mike Diamond wrote.

“Anyway, I would give them to my mom whenever they came in and she was really happy to have them. Sadly, she died this last year. She was an amazing woman, but that’s a whole other story.”

Last year, Beastie Boys shared Beastie Boys Story, a Spike Jonze-directed documentary about the trio that featured Diamond and bandmate Adam Horovitz telling anecdotes about their careers.

The film was based off Beastie Boys Book, the 2018 memoir Diamond and Horovitz wrote following the death of fellow Beastie Adam “MCA” Yauch in 2012.

Advertisement

2020 also saw the release of ‘Beastie Boys Music’, a career-spanning greatest hits collection featuring 20 classic songs by the band from throughout their career.