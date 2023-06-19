NewsMusic News

Bebe Rexha collapses on stage after being struck in head by fan’s phone at gig

She was seen dropping to her knees at a recent New York show

By Liberty Dunworth
Bebe Rexha performs onstage in 2023
Bebe Rexha performs onstage in 2023. CREDIT: Christopher Polk/Getty

Bebe Rexha collapsed to her knees after she was struck in the head by a fan’s phone at a recent concert.

The pop singer was performing at the latest show of her ongoing Best F’n Night of My Life tour when the incident occurred.

Taking place yesterday (June 18), the gig was held at the Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York, and saw the 33-year-old drop to the ground after a member of the audience hurled their mobile phone at her.

As per fan-captured footage of the moment, the singer was seen strutting towards the front of the stage when a phone flew out from the crowd and struck her on the side of the head. Rexha immediately put her hands up to her face, holding the spot where she was hit, before falling to her knees.

A group of crew members then rushed to the stage in support of the singer, and she was soon taken behind the stage curtain to be seen by medics.

According to a tweet by Pop Crave, the musician — who is best known for her 2022 single “I’m Good (Blue)” — was given stitches because of the incident. “Bebe Rexha was taken to a hospital after being struck in the head by fan’s phone at her show,” it read. “Her mom confirmed the singer is getting stitches for the wound.”

The outlet later reported that the device was thrown by a man in the audience, who was arrested at the show.

In a new post on her TikTok page, the singer has since shared an update, showing the full extent of her injury. The footage shows her sat in a car, singing a snippet of her 2022 track ‘I’m Good (Blue)’, while wearing a bandage on her face.

Another update from Pop Crave also revealed a different image of the aftermath, and shows a cut above her eye from where the device hit her. Check out both below.

Now, fans have taken to social media to share their support for Rexha, and recall their recollections of what happened at the show.

“This is Bebe Rexha being rushed out of the concert venue here in NYC after someone threw a fucking phone and hit her face as she was leaving the stage. We were all having a hell of a good time and so was Bebe, we were all having a blast, I mean who would even do that??? We hope you’re ok,” wrote one user.

Another agreed, sharing footage from one of Rexha’s shows and writing: “This what Bebe Rexha does, makes people happy, makes them have the best time of their life. THAT’S ALL Y’all are disgusting for hating on her and NOW THROWING THINGS AT HER.” Find more fan responses below.

Earlier this year, Bebe Rexha released her latest full-length album ‘Bebe’. The new LP, which follows her 2021 LP ‘Better Mistakes’, arrived on April 28 and featured lead single ‘Heart Wants What It Wants’.

It also saw the singer join forces with artists including Snoop Dogg, Dolly Parton and David Guetta, for numerous collaboration tracks. Snoop appeared on the track ‘Satellite’, while Parton featured on the closing track ‘Seasons’.

