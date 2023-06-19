Bebe Rexha collapses on stage after being struck in head by fan’s phone at gig

Bebe Rexha collapsed to her knees after she was struck in the head by a fan’s phone at a recent concert.

The pop singer was performing at the latest show of her ongoing Best F’n Night of My Life tour when the incident occurred.

Taking place yesterday (June 18), the gig was held at the Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York, and saw the 33-year-old drop to the ground after a member of the audience hurled their mobile phone at her.

As per fan-captured footage of the moment, the singer was seen strutting towards the front of the stage when a phone flew out from the crowd and struck her on the side of the head. Rexha immediately put her hands up to her face, holding the spot where she was hit, before falling to her knees.

Absolutely great show ruined by a fan throwing their phone at @BebeRexha hopefully she is ok after that pic.twitter.com/4eBScgurv5 — Alex Chavez (@captiv_8_) June 19, 2023

A group of crew members then rushed to the stage in support of the singer, and she was soon taken behind the stage curtain to be seen by medics.

According to a tweet by Pop Crave, the musician — who is best known for her 2022 single “I’m Good (Blue)” — was given stitches because of the incident. “Bebe Rexha was taken to a hospital after being struck in the head by fan’s phone at her show,” it read. “Her mom confirmed the singer is getting stitches for the wound.”

The outlet later reported that the device was thrown by a man in the audience, who was arrested at the show.

Bebe Rexha was taken to a hospital after being struck in the head by fan’s phone at her show. Her mom confirmed the singer is getting stitches for the wound. pic.twitter.com/fvi3oFty4w — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 19, 2023

The man who threw the phone at Bebe Rexha was arrested. 🎥: @Tomas_Mier pic.twitter.com/fJHExvDuHa — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 19, 2023

In a new post on her TikTok page, the singer has since shared an update, showing the full extent of her injury. The footage shows her sat in a car, singing a snippet of her 2022 track ‘I’m Good (Blue)’, while wearing a bandage on her face.

Another update from Pop Crave also revealed a different image of the aftermath, and shows a cut above her eye from where the device hit her. Check out both below.

Bebe Rexha shows her injury from the cell phone attack. Her attacker has been arrested and charged with assault. pic.twitter.com/Q59WajNHxz — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 19, 2023

Now, fans have taken to social media to share their support for Rexha, and recall their recollections of what happened at the show.

“This is Bebe Rexha being rushed out of the concert venue here in NYC after someone threw a fucking phone and hit her face as she was leaving the stage. We were all having a hell of a good time and so was Bebe, we were all having a blast, I mean who would even do that??? We hope you’re ok,” wrote one user.

Another agreed, sharing footage from one of Rexha’s shows and writing: “This what Bebe Rexha does, makes people happy, makes them have the best time of their life. THAT’S ALL Y’all are disgusting for hating on her and NOW THROWING THINGS AT HER.” Find more fan responses below.

This is Bebe Rexha being rushed out of the concert venue here in NYC after someone threw a fucking phone and hit her face as she was leaving the stage. We were all having a hell of a good time and so was Bebe, we were all having a blast, I mean who would even do that??? We hope… pic.twitter.com/QQk2DanPdu — Ross (@RossBernaud) June 19, 2023

This what Bebe Rexha does,makes people happy,makes them have the best time of their life. THAT'S ALL

Y'all are disgusting for hating on her and NOW THROWING THINGS AT HERpic.twitter.com/tKy8ruetdy — ͶIAᎮA ͶЯOᙠ ꙄI ƎƎᙠ 𐀔 (@blv_thestar) June 19, 2023

Bebe Rexha is kind and unproblematic yet she's still receiving hate for no reason on social media and right now, a phone was thrown on her for no reason like what's wrong with you lil bro!! You deserve better Bebe#BebeRexhaIsLoved pic.twitter.com/acmxEmoMuh — Master Tornado (@_MasterTornado) June 19, 2023

Saw what happened to Bebe rexha and I’m disgusted like that was so unnecessary! These people get on stage to entertain us they are human DONT THROW THINGS AT THEM! Also bought a ticket to see her next week so don’t pull that at my show — 💫 (@heyjaeee) June 19, 2023

bebe rexha is quite literally the sweetest and most supportive soul on the planet, what is wrong with you demons…? pic.twitter.com/v5Zb5nkHOK — eliya꧂ (@jordanisjordan_) June 19, 2023

Bebe Rexha being done wrong left and right while being one of the most genuine pop girls makes me so mad. https://t.co/w7nhU8PJDc — ‏۟ (@G0DNEYS) June 19, 2023

Earlier this year, Bebe Rexha released her latest full-length album ‘Bebe’. The new LP, which follows her 2021 LP ‘Better Mistakes’, arrived on April 28 and featured lead single ‘Heart Wants What It Wants’.

It also saw the singer join forces with artists including Snoop Dogg, Dolly Parton and David Guetta, for numerous collaboration tracks. Snoop appeared on the track ‘Satellite’, while Parton featured on the closing track ‘Seasons’.