Bebe Rexha reveals she’s working on a “dope” new demo for BTS

Bebe Rexha has revealed that she has been working on a demo for BTS.

The New York singer-songwriter, who released her debut album ‘Expectations’ in 2018, shared the news during a recent Instagram Live broadcast.

Rexha explained in the video, which you can watch below, that the song is “a mess” in its current form, adding that she needs to “clean it up”.

Advertisement

“[BTS] haven’t heard it, it’s not a song for them,” she continued. “I’m just writing an idea for them.”

The singer went on to describe the work-in-progress potential track as “really bomb”, but admitted: “It needs work though; it needs a lot of work. But it’s dope.”

Bebe Rexha is working on a Demo for BTS 👀 pic.twitter.com/RFEjAkhuwv — Happy Hobi Day ✿ (@jesussunbaes) February 16, 2021

Rexha has previously worked on songs for K-Pop acts such as SHINee, whose 2010 release ‘Lucifer’ she co-wrote. She also penned former Fin.K.L member Lee Hyori’s ‘As Long As I Love You’.

Back in 2019, the pop star was asked by a fan on Twitter if she would be interested in entering the K-Pop world once again. “Yes it’s dope as fuck,” she replied. You can see that exchange below.

Yes it’s dope as fuck https://t.co/1AbUgmc3uJ — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) May 30, 2019

Advertisement

BTS’ latest studio album ‘BE’ arrived last November. The eight-song project spawned the record-breaking singles ‘Dynamite’ and ‘Life Goes On’.

Bebe Rexha announced last summer that she was delaying the release of her second full-length effort, but assured fans it was “the best project I have ever worked on”.

“I can not wait for you to hear it. It’s just that we don’t feel like it’s right to release an album during these times,” the singer explained. “As soon as The world is in a better place we will release it alll [sic].

“We are just waiting for when the time feels right. I promise you it is worth the wait.”