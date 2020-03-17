News Music News

Bebe Rexha pleads for fans to stay indoors after “friend of a friend” dies from coronavirus

"This is NOT A JOKE"

Charlotte Krol
Singer Bebe Rexha performa at the 11th Annual GRAMMY in the Schools Live! A Celebration of Music & Education presented by Ford Motor Company Fund at The Wilshire Ebell Theatre on January 23, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Bebe Rexha has urged fans to stay inside after a friend of a friend died from COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

The US pop star, 30, took to Twitter yesterday (March 16) to inform followers that the victim was just 45 years old.

“This is NOT A JOKE. A friend of a friend just died of corona at the age of 45. STAY INSIDE YOUR F**KIN HOUSE AND DO YOUR CIVIC DUTY. PLEASE,” she wrote.

She then turned her attention to the US government, saying that people need to be helped out financially in order to stay safe. “The US government should put a stop to rent payments, mortgage payments and utility payments at least until the corona virus is under control,’ Bebe said. ‘Millions of Americans are worried about keeping their jobs and their homes instead of staying safe. @realDonaldTrump.”

After the tweets Rexha offered to send money to individual fans who are struggling with the impact of the virus. “Message me your cash app username I’ll send you money,” she told one fan.

Bebe Rexha speaks on stage at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards which broadcasted live on FOX at Microsoft Theater on March 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California

At the time of writing, more than 4,700 people have been infected with Covid-19 in the US and 93 people have died. Across the pond in the UK the death toll has increased to 55, with more than 1,543 confirmed cases.

COVID-19 has hugely impacted the entertainment industry. As of today (March 17), New York City has close all movie theatres, concert venues, nightclubs and small theatres in a bid to tackle coronavirus. Mayor Bill de Blasio described the disease as an “unprecedented threat”.

In the UK, prime minister Boris Johnson has advised people to stay away from clubs, pubs, restaurants, theatres and more to practise “non-essential” social contact and travelling. A petition has since been launched by The Music Venue Trust urging the government to give clarity and security on the matter – since by not forcing venues to shut, insurance claims may be invalid.

Meanwhile, Lady GagaTaylor Swift and Miley Cyrus are among the latest high-profile names who have urged their fans to stay at home and self-isolate in the wake of the outbreak.

