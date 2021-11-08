Bec Sandrige, AYA YVES and more announced for Torch Fest 2022

Mental health charity Listen Up Music has announced it will be bringing Torch Fest to four states in 2022, with Bec Sandridge and AYA YVES among the artists billed.

Torch Fest, per a press release, looks to eliminate stigma surrounding discussions about mental health by enlisting a plethora of Australian musicians in a live music setting to help support the cause.

After the inaugural event in Brisbane back in April – headlined by Tia Gostelow – organisers announced today (November 8) the go-ahead for a four-city run of the awareness music festival next year.

“Mental health doesn’t discriminate, and so we felt it only right to shine further light on the topic, now in four states across the country,” Listen Up Music co-founder Ali Taylor said in a statement.

The tour kicks off in Sydney on Saturday February 19, hosting 15 artists. The Canberra run will feature the likes of Sputnik Sweetheart and AZURE, while Melbourne boasts WILSN and Jess Locke and Brisbane, Tori Forsyth and Karl S. Williams among many more.

The full artist line-up for each city can be found at the Listen Up Music website. Find all tour dates below.

The 2021 Sydney and Melbourne editions of the festival were originally set to take place back in August, but were cancelled due to continued COVID restrictions on live events and state borders.

Torch Fest 2022 tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

Saturday 19 – Sydney, Max Watts



MARCH

Saturday 5 – Canberra, UC Hub

Saturday 26 – Melbourne, Max Watts



APRIL

Sunday 10 – Brisbane, The Triffid