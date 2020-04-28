Bec Stevens announces “bedroom residency” livestream series

Adelaide singer-songwriter Bec Stevens has announced a virtual “bedroom residency” livestream series, performing via Instagram Live every Sunday in May.

Kicking off this weekend on May 3, Stevens will be playing from home at 6PM AEST each Sunday, joined by a different special guest for each week.

Guest artists include Jen Buxton, Vic Austin of Nothing Really, Max Stern of Signals Midwest, Eaglemont and Cahli Blakers of Teenage Joans.

“We will play songs and chat about how we ARE or ARE NOT coping currently,” Stevens said in an Instagram post announcing the series. “Come request all the songs we hate/have forgotten how to play so we can probably say no and play something else.”

Stevens, who released EP ‘Why Don’t You Just’ last year, is one of many artists that have turned to live-streaming performances as coronavirus restrictions result in the postponement and cancellation of many gigs, tours and festivals around the world.

Earlier this month, she performed as part of the fifth edition of the Isol-Aid virtual music festival. The series has seen local artists play 20-minute sets over Instagram Live every weekend since its inaugural event back in March.

Artists who have performed as part of the ongoing series thus far include Julia Jacklin, Camp Cope, The Chats and Missy Higgins.