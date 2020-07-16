Bec Sykes awarded 2020 Josh Pyke Partnership grant

Bec Sykes is the 2020 recipient of the Josh Pyke Partnership, an annual grant awarded to an unsigned musician or band.

The partnership is made possible by APRA AMCOS in collaboration with singer-songwriter Josh Pyke.

As part of the initiative, Melbourne-based Sykes is awarded $7,500 to help fund future musical projects. Sykes will also receive mentorship from Josh Pyke and have the opportunity to meet with key industry figures to help kickstart her career.

“I’m still pinching myself,” Sykes said in a statement.

“It’s a massive vote of confidence to have people like Josh and the team say they believe in my music. Receiving this grant means I can record my songs and get closer towards releasing my first body of work.

“As a completely independent artist, winning this is a huge leg up for my career and I’m so grateful.”

Previous winners of the hotly-contested Josh Pyke Partnership include Alex Lahey, Angie McMahon and Gordi.

“Judging the JP Partnership is never an easy task. We’re in our 6th year now, and I take it really seriously,” Pyke said.

“Congratulations Bec, I’m really looking forward to seeing your music enter the world, and travel and connect with people the way that great art does, particularly at a time when we mere mortals can’t do that ourselves!”

Josh Pyke has released a handful of singles this year: ‘I Don’t Know’, ‘Doubting Thomas’, ‘Home’ and ‘Don’t Let It Wait’. All four singles will feature on Pyke’s forthcoming album ‘Rome’, due for an August 28 release.