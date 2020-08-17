Bec Sykes to host a livestream listening party for ‘Edithvale’

Melbourne singer-songwriter Bec Sykes will be hosting a livestream listening party for her debut single ‘Edithvale’, this Thursday (August 20).

The folk musician took to Instagram to announce the upcoming “sad gurl pajama party”, adding that Melbourne artist Timothy Wolf would also be performing on the night.

“Hello 🐳 this Thursday night I’m hosting a sad gurl pajama party to celebrate my song Edithvale and you’re all invited,” wrote Sykes.

Advertisement

“I will sing some songs and so will my special guest, @timothywolf_. If you don’t know Tim’s music, you will def be a fan after Thurs.”

“Best experienced if you rest your phone against something so you can pretend you’re watching me on a tiny stage. See u Thurs 💙”

Sykes made her musical debut in July with ‘Edithvale’, a song named after the coastal Victorian suburb south of Melbourne. The track saw her take out the 2020 Josh Pyke Partnership grant, an annual monetary award given to an unsigned musician or band to further their career.

Sykes received $7,500 to help fund her musical projects, as well as a mentorship from Pyke and networking opportunities with key industry figures.

Previous winners of the award include Gordi, Alex Lahey and Angie McMahon.

Advertisement

Catch Sykes’ livestream listening party on her Instagram, this Thursday at 8pm AEST.