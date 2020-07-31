Becca Hatch covers John Farnham’s ‘Burn For You’ for ‘Like A Version’

Becca Hatch has put her own spin on ‘Burn For You’ by John Farnham for triple j’s ‘Like A Version’ today (July 31).

Not to be confused with INXS’ track of the same name, ‘Burn For You’ first appeared as a single from Farnham’s 1990 album, ‘Chain Reaction’. Watch Hatch’s rendition below:

“I was like, ‘if I ever do a triple j Like A Version, I’m gonna do an Aussie icon, and then twist into, like, an R&B dance song.’,” Hatch explained in an interview.

Hatch said she became acquainted with Farnham’s music because of her parents.

“I reckon my mum will be so happy when she hears this,” Hatch laughed.

During her performance, Hatch tempered Farnham’s track with snippets of Destiny’s Child’s hit ‘Cater 2 U’.

Becca Hatch performed an original alongside her cover, playing through her debut single ‘2560’. She released the track earlier this year, and has since shared its follow-up, ‘Girl Like Me’.

In April, Hatch appeared as part of Lara Andallo’s Girls Night In Instagram livestream event. She performed alongside Andallo, A. Girl and Ms. Thando, in an effort to showcase the female talent of Australia’s R&B scene.