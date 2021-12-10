Becca Hatch drops summery ‘Magenta’ remix of latest single ‘Safety’

Western Sydney R&B artist Becca Hatch has flipped her recent single ‘Safety’ into a breezy, sun-kissed indie-pop tune with a new ‘Magenta’ remix.

It builds on the mellow, ballad-esque feel of the original version, swapping out its gentle acoustics and jungle-influenced drums for brisk, reverberant synths and a beat more in line with ‘90s house music. Hatch noted in a press release that although the original mix of ‘Safety’ is “much more of a ballad with a cinematic feeling”, her intention with the remix was to give it a “summer party vibe”.

Take a look at the lyric video for the ‘Magenta’ remix of ‘Safety’ below:

“I feel like I want to give all my songs the chance to be done in different styles,” Hatch continued in her statement, “and to try and find what feels fresh and inspiring. Big shoutout to [Sydney producer] Willstah for bringing that vision to life. This one is for all the fans that not only rocked with the original version, but stuck with me throughout a very challenging year.”

‘Safety’ was initially shared as a single back in October. At the time, Hatch explained that it was first conceptualised two years ago; she’d written for a friend “just to let them know that I need them to be there for me” as she was “struggling to become an artist and become independent”.

It marked Hatch’s third single for 2021, following ‘Please U’ (featuring hip-hop trio Planet Vegeta) back in February, and her B Wise collaboration ‘B The One’ in June. Both tracks featured artists local to Hatch, who’d previously shouted out her hometown of Campbelltown on the track ‘2560’.

Last July, the singer-songwriter appeared on triple j’s Like a Version segment, performing a cover of the John Farnham track ‘Burn For You’.