Becca Hatch enlists producer Tentendo for new single ‘Blessed’

Aboriginal and Torres Straits Islander readers are advised that this story contains the name of a person who has died.

Kamilaroi and Samoan artist Becca Hatch has shared her second new single of the year, a club-ready cut titled ‘Blessed’.

Much like her May release ‘Without You’, ‘Blessed’ sees Hatch continue her foray into dance music territory. It features Melbourne producer Tentendo on production, who compliments the singer’s sultry vocals with enigmatic and upbeat sounds, peppering the track with ’90s and ’00s R&B-inspired samples.

An accompanying music video arrived alongside the song, comprising candid clips of Hatch with her friends on a day out at Luna Park. Directed and edited by Matt Wilson, Hatch said the video was “inspired and produced by some of my favourite people in the world; my community”.

“They’ve been both the creatives that inspire me and friends that keep me grounded. It’s not that deep, it’s just us being ourselves,” she explained in a press statement. Check it out below.

As for the song itself, Hatch said: “I wrote Blessed about counting my blessings during difficult moments in my life. It’s about the support I receive from my closest friends and family, but most importantly the encouragement I’ve learned to give myself.”

‘Blessed’ and ‘Without You’ follow Hatch’s standalone 2021 singles, ‘Safety’, ‘B The One’ with B Wise, and ‘Please U’ featuring Planet Vegeta.

Back in July, Hatch joined Marlon Motlop and the late Archie Roach in the triple j studio for a special NAIDOC week instalment of Like A Version. The trio performed a Bob Marley medley for their appearance, comprising ‘Redemption Song’, ‘One Love’ and ‘Get Up, Stand Up’.

It was Roach’s last studio performance, with the iconic Gunditjmara (Kirrae Whurrong/Djab Wurrung) and Bundjalung Senior Elder, songman and activist passing away later that month, aged 66.