Becca Hatch shares club-ready new single ‘Without You’

Becca Hatch has offered up her first release for 2022: a silky and soulful new single titled ‘Without You’.

It shows a bold progression in the Western Sydney artist’s sound, melding emotive R&B verses with a thumping house drop primed for nightclub dancefloors. The song arrived yesterday (May 26) with an equally striking video directed by Alex Greaves, which features cameos from KIAN, Stevan, Calmell (of Cat & Calmell), Hoodzy and more. Check that out below:

In a press release, Hatch explained that her new song “is about trying to distract yourself from feeling that something is missing, or more specifically wishing that the person you’re thinking about wasn’t so far away”.

She continued: “There was a point in time where no matter what I tried to do to keep myself busy, it was hard to stay present. The song describes the feeling of being surrounded by people but not really being able to engage in what’s happening around me because I felt I needed to be somewhere else.”

‘Without You’ follows up on a trio of standalone singles that Hatch released last year: the Planet Vegeta-featuring ‘Please U’, a joint effort with B Wise titled ‘B The One’, and the jungle-inspired ‘Safety’. An indie-pop redux of the lattermost track, dubbed the singer’s ‘Magenta’ remix, was also released at the year’s end.

Hatch has a handful of live shows on the horizon, including two gigs supporting George Alice (in Adelaide and Melbourne), a Melbourne show with Masego as part of this year’s RISING Festival, two Sydney gigs for Vivid LIVE, a set at the Gold Coast edition of Gang Of Youths’ festival A More Perfect Union, and spots on all five dates of this year’s touring Grapevine Gathering. Find more details here.