Becca Mancari, Lady Lash lead lineup for Isol-Aid #18 this weekend

Instagram-based Livestream festival Isol-Aid will return for its 18th consecutive weekend this Saturday (July 18). As usual, there’s a fairly eclectic lineup on offer, including the likes of Becca Mancari, Lady Lash, Eskimo Joe frontman Kav Temperley and many more.

As always, the festival’s 18th iteration features an original artwork from artist Sebi White – this week, it’s a playful videogame theme.

Player one! ARE YOU READY FOR ROUND 18 💕🎮 Plug in and play with us this Saturday 👾👾

Isol-Aid #18 kicks off from 12:55pm AEST this Saturday from each artist’s individual Instagram accounts.

Isol-Aid has been running every weekend since its inaugural event back in March following the implementation of coronavirus-related lockdowns.

Earlier this month, Isol-Aid co-founder Emily Ulman discussed the recurring virtual event with NME Australia. In particular, Ulman discussed the issue of accessibility in live music, looking ahead to when restrictions ease in the future.

“There are people with physiological and psychological barriers preventing them from accessing live shows; perhaps they experience anxiety in crowds, or they physically can’t get to shows, or they’re pregnant, or can’t afford babysitters,” Ulman explained. “There are the geographical barriers … that prevent them from getting to shows, or else musicians don’t travel to those places.”

“I don’t think virtual shows will ever ever ever replace being at festivals or being at live gigs, and I wouldn’t expect them to. But I absolutely think there’s room for both.”

As always, Isol-Aid is free to watch, but audience members are encouraged to donate to the festival or purchase merchandise. All donations raised go directly to the artists and their teams, and proceeds from merchandising sales go towards running costs and the festival’s tech staff, digital marketing, programming and design teams.