Beck adds headline dates to 2023 Australian tour

Beck has added a pair of headline shows to the itinerary for his upcoming Australian visit, joining his previously exclusive appearance at the Byron Bay Bluesfest.

As announced at the start of November, Beck will perform an acoustic set at next year’s Bluesfest; he’s scheduled to play the festival’s second day, on Friday April 7. This will now serve as the capstone of his visit, with the first of his newly-announced headline shows taking place at Melbourne’s Palais Theatre that Monday (April 3). Along the journey to Byron Bay, he’ll stop off in Sydney, where he’s booked to play the Aware Super Theatre on Thursday April 6.

Like with his Bluesfest set, Beck’s headline shows will see him perform acoustically. Tickets for them go on sale at 11am next Wednesday (December 7), with a pre-sale starting at the same time next Monday (December 5) and running for 24 hours. Tickets for the Melbourne show can be found here, with those for Sydney – as well as pre-sale info for both shows – available here.

Beck’s latest release was his 14th album, ‘Hyperspace’, which arrived in November of 2019. He’s kept busy since then, however – in addition to his regular touring commitments, he linked up with Gorillaz for ‘The Valley Of The Pagans’ in 2020, and with Paul McCartney last year for a new version of ‘Find My Way’. Also last year, he joined Natalie Bergman for a collaborative cover of Lion’s ‘You’ve Got A Woman’, and remixed Bergman’s own ‘Paint The Rain’.

In the way of his 2022 movements, Beck revealed back in March that he plans to re-record his classic tracks ‘Loser’ and ‘Where It’s At’ for an as-yet-unannounced project. In May, he appeared on a compilation of tracks inspired by birdsongs, and in September, he shared a cover of Neil Young‘s ‘Old Man’ (which Young himself was not particularly fond of).

Next year, Beck will appear on another Gorillaz song – he has a guest spot on the ‘Cracker Island’ track ‘Possession Island’, which the band premiered live in September.

Beck’s 2023 Australian tour dates are:

APRIL

Monday 3 – Naarm/Melbourne, Palais Theatre

Thursday 6 – Warrang/Sydney, Aware Super Theatre

Friday 7 – Bundjalung/Byron Bay, Bluesfest