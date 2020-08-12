Beck collaborates with NASA on new ‘A.I. Exploration’ version of ‘Hyperspace’

Beck has released a new visual album of his ‘Hyperspace’ LP, in collaboration with NASA.

The album is a collaboration between the singer and NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), based in southern California.

Streaming now on Beck’s website, the ‘Hyperspace’ visual album combines his tracks with images and data from NASA missions.

Each song comes complete with its own accompanying NASA destination. “I think each song is kind of a different way that different people ‘Hyperspace’,” Beck said in a statement. “We escape from the reality that we’re all dealing with.”

Stream ‘Hyperspace: A.I. Exploration’ on Beck’s website here.

See the album’s tracklisting and their corresponding NASA locations below.

01 Hyperlife | Landsat 8, International Space Station

02 Uneventful Days | Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO), Apollo 12

03 Saw Lightning | Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO), Curiosity Rover, Viking 1 Orbiter

04 Die Waiting | Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO)

05 Chemical | Cassini-Huygens

06 See Through | Juno

07 Hyperspace | Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS)

08 Stratosphere | Spitzer Space Telescope

09 Dark Places | Hubble Space Telescope (HST)

10 Star | Hubble Space Telescope (HST), Swift, Fermi Gamma-Ray Space Telescope

11 Everlasting Nothing | Hubble Space Telescope (HST)

Reviewing ‘Hyperspace’ upon its 2019 release, NME wrote: “After a career spanning 30-years, Beck is still shape-shifting and proves, once again, that no genre isn’t malleable for him.

“There are a few early misfires here, but they are rescued by a stunning second half on which Beck’s trademark sound is stripped back and drenched in a glistening synth-filled air that takes him into a daring new era.”