Beck and Lizzo among keynote speakers announced for SXSW 2022

Beck and Lizzo are among the keynote speakers announced for this year’s edition of SXSW Festival next month.

The two artists join author Neal Stephenson, director Celine Tricart, Planned Parenthood CEO Alexis McHill Johnson and Brentwood Growth Partners Founder Reggie Fils-Aimé in giving keynote addresses as part of the program.

TX IM COMING BAAAACK—- it’s been a min, is @torchystacos vegan 🥴??? https://t.co/oXL6rtsG8R — LIZZOOOOO (@lizzo) February 15, 2022

Featured speakers announced today, meanwhile, include Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Ethan Hawke, Rashida Jones, Jonathan Van Ness, Bob Odenkirk, Busy Philipps and Al Roker. See the full list of announced speakers here.

“The 2022 Conference program is coming together in a spectacular fashion. We could not be more thrilled to announce a keynote lineup that includes Lizzo, Beck, Neal Stephenson, and Celine Tricart,” commented Hugh Forrest, SXSW’s Chief Programming Officer.

“These acclaimed creatives, along with the featured speakers revealed today, exemplify why SXSW is an essential destination for global professionals.”

SXSW 2022 is set to run between March 14-20 in Austin, Texas. This year’s edition will mark a return for the annual music, film and media event, after its 2020 event was cancelled and its 2021 festival went virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Artists who are set to perform as part of this year’s event include Wet Leg, Big Joanie, Pom Pom Squad, Pillow Queens, Yard Act, Horsegirl and more. See the full musical line-up here.

Meanwhile, films that will premiere at the festival include a documentary about the late XXXTentacion titled Look At Me! and Anonymous Club, which follows Courtney Barnett as she tours behind the release of her 2018 album ‘Tell Me How You Really Feel’.