Beck announces Robert Forster and Gena Rose Bruce as opening acts for Australian headline shows

Beck has announced the special guests that will be on support duties for the singer-songwriter’s solo headline shows in Melbourne and Sydney in April.

Gena Rose Bruce will open for Beck at Melbourne’s Palais Theatre on April 3, while former Go-Betweens frontman Robert Forster will perform at Sydney’s Aware Super Theatre on April 6. Tickets for both shows are on sale now.

Both Forster and Bruce have released new albums in the last month. In January, Bruce released second album ‘Deep Is the Way’. In a four-star review, NME said the album “showcases considerable artistic development” from Bruce, praising its “ambition and versatility”.

“Bruce possesses a timeless vintage, both as a singer and as a songwriter,” the review concluded. “On ‘Deep Is the Way’, she’s unlocked a way to make something truly evergreen.”

Forster, meanwhile, released eighth solo album ‘The Candle and the Flame’ earlier this month. The album features contributions from both Forster’s wife Karin Bäumler and son Louis Forster, of the now-defunct Goon Sax. It also features appearances from Forster and Bäumler’s daughter, Loretta, as well as former Go-Betweens bassist Adele Pickvance and former members of Brisbane band The John Steel Singers.

Beck’s upcoming headline shows will coincide with the singer’s appearance at this year’s edition of Byron Bay Bluesfest. Elsewhere on the bill for the 2023 edition – which will run from April 6 to 10 – are The Doobie Brothers, Elvis Costello, Counting Crows, Bonnie Raitt, Jackson Browne, Jason Isbell, Mavis Staples, Lucinda Williams, Sampa the Great, Gang of Youths, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard and Tash Sultana.