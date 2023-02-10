Beck shares mournful new song ‘Thinking About You’

Beck has shared a new song called ‘Thinking About You’ – you can listen to it below.

The stripped-back acoustic ballad finds the Los Angeles singer-songwriter yearning for an absent loved one. “Don’t treat me like a stranger, the other side of love,” he croons at one point, adding that he has “crossed seven oceans“.

‘Thinking About You’ features contributions from Blake Mills (guitar, mandolin), Justin Meldal-Johnsen (bass) and Roger Manning (keyboards).

Beck has played the track at live shows previously, including his intimate performance at Lafayette in London last September (via Setlist.FM). Listen to the studio version here:

‘Thinking About You’ follows on from Beck’s 2022 cover of Neil Young’s ‘Old Man’. The musician’s 14th and most recent studio album, ‘Hyperspace’, came out back in February 2019.

Since then, Beck has collaborated with Gorillaz on their song ‘The Valley of the Pagans’ (2020) and contributed to the cartoon band’s upcoming ‘Cracker Island’ cut ‘Possession Island’.

Additionally, he released a cover of Paul McCartney’s ‘Find My Way’ as part of the ‘McCartney III: Imagined’ record in 2021.

This Wednesday (February 8) saw Beck perform as part of a star-studded Grammys tribute to the Beach Boys. He covered ‘Sloop John B’ and teamed up with My Morning Jacket for a rendition of ‘Good Vibrations’.

This summer, Beck will head out on a North American co-headline tour with Phoenix. The ‘Summer Odyssey’ stint is scheduled to kick off in Seattle on August 1 ahead of further dates in LA, Las Vegas, Houston, Chicago, Toronto, New York and other cities.

Japanese Breakfast, Jenny Lewis and Weyes Blood will appear as special guests, along with Sir Chloe at select gigs.

You can find any remaining tickets here.