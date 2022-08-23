Beckah Amani announces debut Australian tour in support of new single ‘Waiting On You’

Beckah Amani has announced her first-ever tour of Australia, with the Tanzanian-born, Gold Coast-raised and London-based singer-songwriter set to perform 19 shows across the next two months.

The run will begin in Brisbane this Saturday (August 27), when Amani performs at the next edition of Chiharu Shiota Up Late, a curated live music exhibition at the Gallery of Modern Art (GOMA). There, Amani will perform alongside Jen Cloher and Flowerkid, before she opens for Ngaiire at the Triffid the following Thursday (September 1).

She’ll also open for Ngaiire in Sydney on September 29, following her own show at the Oxford Art Factory on September 24. Before then, however, Amani will deliver a further four sets in Brisbane – two as part of the Art Boat installation at this year’s Brisbane Festival, with a pair of showcases at BIGSOUND sandwiched between them – one in the Gold Coast for this year’s Springtime festival, and one at her own show in Melbourne.

Following her Sydney trip, Amani will return to the Gold Coast for a headline show at the Dust Temple (scheduled for September 30), then head to Brisbane for a show supporting Telenova on October 8. From there, she’ll support Big Scary on all five of their ‘Me And You’ tour dates, performing in Sydney, Hobart, Adelaide, Brisbane, Castlemaine and Melbourne. Tickets for all of the shows are on sale now, and can be found on Amani’s website.

The tour comes in support of the Amani’s new single, ‘Waiting On You’, which is due to arrive next Thursday (September 1). It’ll be her third new single for the year, following the March release of ‘Lebeka Leka’ and the May release of ‘I Don’t Know Why I Don’t Leave You’. Last month also saw Amani drop an orchestral redux of her 2020 single ‘Standards’.

When announcing the tour, Amani said: “It’s going to be such a special way to come back home for a while, celebrate my new single and connect with you all.” She also made ‘Waiting On You’ available to pre-save; you can do that here.

Beckah Amani’s 2022 Australian tour dates are:

AUGUST

Saturday 27 – Brisbane, GOMA (Chiharu Shiota Up Late)

SEPTEMBER

Thursday 1 – Brisbane, The Triffid*

Saturday 3 – Gold Coast, Springtime Festival

Sunday 4 – Brisbane, Art Boat (Brisbane Festival)

Tuesday 6 – Brisbane, The Brightside (BIGSOUND)

Thursday 8 – Brisbane, Woolly Mammoth (BIGSOUND)

Friday 16 – Brisbane, Art Boat (Brisbane Festival)

Saturday 17 – Broadwater Parklands, Big Amp

Friday 23 – Melbourne, Wesley Anne

Saturday 24 – Sydney, Oxford Art Factory

Thursday 29 – Sydney, City Recital Hall*

Friday 30 – Gold Coast, Dust Temple

OCTOBER

Saturday 8 – Brisbane, The Brightside**

Thursday 13 – Sydney, Factory Theatre***

Friday 14 – Hobart, Republic Bar***

Saturday 15 – Adelaide, Jive***

Wednesday 19 – Brisbane, The Triffid***

Friday 21 – Castlemaine, Theatre Royal***

Saturday 22 – Melbourne, Corner Hotel***



* supporting Ngaiire

** supporting Telenova

*** supporting Big Scary