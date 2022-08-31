Beckah Amani announces debut EP ‘April’, shares ‘Waiting On You’

Tanzanian-Australian singer Beckah Amani has shared details of her debut EP, as well as sharing a new single from it.

The ‘April’ EP will compile a series of stand-alone singles Amani has released since 2020 – ‘Standards’, ‘Lebeka Leka’ and ‘I Don’t Know Why I Don’t Leave You’ – as well as four previously-unreleased tracks and the new single, ‘Waiting On You’. It is set for independent release on October 21, and can be pre-saved [here].

Speaking about the latest track to be lifted from ‘April’, Amani explained that ‘Waiting On You’ was written about “waiting on someone to care about you as much as you care about them”.

Advertisement

“It really sucks being in a position where you give so much of yourself, but you don’t receive the same energy back,” she said. “You waste so much time waiting to be noticed, but you never do.”

An accompanying music video for the single has also been shared, which was shot at London’s Somerset House and the Walthamstow Marshes. It was directed by Jess Colquhoun, and is described by Amani as “magical”.

“The concept behind the music video was to capture cinematic visuals that conveyed the strong and universal emotions explored in the songs, which are waiting and longing for someone,” she said. “Shooting in film really helped to transfer those emotions in abstract and poetic vignettes that unfold like a series of daydreams or memories.”

Watch the video for ‘Waiting For You’ below:

Amani will tour in support of the single over the coming weeks and months. A small tour in support of the single will take place next month, with Amani also performing at BIGSOUND in Brisbane next week.

Advertisement

Away from the headlining shows, she will also serve as support for Ngaiire in Brisbane at her upcoming tour, as well as supporting Telenova in Brisbane and Big Scary for all six shows of their national tour in October. Tickets to all of Amani’s upcoming shows are available from her website.

Beckah Amani’s ‘April’ EP tracklist is:

1. ‘Standards’

2. ‘The Hills’

3. ‘Smoke and Mirrors’

4. ‘Waiting On You’

5. ‘Interlude (Autumn In Spring)’

6. ‘I Don’t Know Why I Don’t Leave You’

7. ‘Lebeka Leka’

8. ‘April’

9. ‘Standards (Orchestral Version)’