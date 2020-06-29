Becky Hill launches new podcast on rave culture with Pete Tong, Roni Size and more

Becky Hill has announced her own podcast, which is set to discuss the history of rave culture.

The Art Of Rave will launch next week (July 6) and feature guests from Pete Tong to Roni Size and Groove Armada.

“My love for dance music started when I was a child,” Hill says of the new project in a statement. “Some of my earliest memories are hearing Trance music in the charts and later being heavily influenced by the eclectic tastes of my big brother, he quickly turned me into an avid Drum ‘n’ Bass head even though I was too young to rave.

“When I finally turned 18, I started to wonder if rave was now different to what it was and whether I’d missed out on the golden days of rave. So, I thought I’d talk to some of the legends in the game and get an education on how music was made, listened to and the rave scene from before I was even born.”

Listen to an introductory section for the podcast, which will also feature DJ Zinc, Andy C, Fabio & Grooverider and more, here.

The news follows Hill’s recent single ‘Heaven On My Mind’, a collaboration with Sigala.

The singer is set to head out on a huge UK tour later this year, including a London date at Brixton Academy on December 3.

Hill, who first shot to fame when she appeared on The Voice back in 2012, released her first full-length project last year in the form of compilation album ‘Get To Know’.