Beddy Rays announce 2022 national tour

Brisbane’s Beddy Rays have announced a national tour for February and March of 2022.

Kicking off with a show at Oxford Art Factory in Sydney on February 11, the run of dates will continue to Canberra, Brisbane, Melbourne, Hobart and Perth before concluding at The Gov in Adelaide on March 5.

The band will be joined for all dates by Radolescent and Sophisticated Dingo. Tickets are on sale now.

Last month, the band released their third single for the year, ‘On My Own’, following on from ”Wait a While’ back in March and ‘Week on Repeat’ in August.

“‘On My Own’ takes you to the darker side of our songwriting and taps into the melancholy aspects of being alone,” the band’s Jacko Van Issum explained of the personal cut upon its release.

“It’s about the importance of taking time to yourself to sort out your own backyard, taking on whatever comes your way and backing yourself on every step of the way.”

In October, Beddy Rays made their debut appearance on triple j’s Like a Version segment, covering Thelma Plum‘s ‘Better in Blak’. Earlier this year, the band were also recipients of the 2021 BIGSOUND Levi’s Music Prize, alongside Ashwarya, Birdz, Jerome Farah, Sycco and JK-47.

Beddy Rays’ 2022 On Ya Bike tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

Friday 11 – Sydney, Oxford Art Factory

Saturday 12 – Canberra, Tranist Bar

Friday 18 – Brisbane, The Triffid

Friday 25 – Melbourne, Croxton

Saturday 26 – Hobart, Altar

MARCH

Friday 4 – Perth, The Rosemount

Saturday 5 – Adelaide, The Gov