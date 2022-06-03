Beddy Rays announce self-titled debut album, share tour dates

Beddy Rays have shared details of their eponymous debut album, as well as a series of tour dates in support of it.

The album was pre-empted by a string of singles that will all feature on its tracklist: ‘Sobercoaster’, ‘Week On Repeat’, ‘On My Own’, ‘Milk’ and ‘Sort It Out’. The record was produced by Bugs drummer Brock Weston at his Brisbane studio Brock’s Place, and will be released independently on July 29.

In a press statement, the band shared that they decided the album should be self-titled because they see it as a reflection of “nothing other than what we’re all about”.

“When we started the band many years ago as young whipper-snappers in Reddy Bay, all we wanted to do was play gigs, sink tins and chat to all the legends we’d meet along the way,” they said. “Now we have our very own album firmly in our grip, and to say we’re excited is a major understatement.”

The band went on to describe the album’s themes as being focused on “mateship, Reddy Bay, good times and beers, but also the importance of looking after yourself and checking in with your mates”.

“We hope you love it as much as we do,” their statement concluded.

To support the release of the album, the Brisbane-based band will embark on a national tour across August and September. They will be joined by Adelaide duo Towns for the entire tour and Melbourne-via-Auckland band Bakers Eddy for all dates except its first two in Maroochydore and Fremantle.

Tickets for the tour are on sale now via the band’s website. View a full list of tour dates below.

Beddy Rays’ ‘Debut Album Tour’ dates are:

AUGUST

Saturday 13 – Maroochydore, Solbar

Friday 26 – Fremantle, Freo.Social

SEPTEMBER

Friday 2 – Brisbane, Princess Theatre

Saturday 3 – Byron Bay, Beach Hotel

Saturday 10 – Hobart, Altar

Thursday 15 – Wollongong, La La La’s

Friday 16 – Newcastle, Cambridge Hotel

Saturday 17 – Sydney, Factory Theatre

Thursday 22 – Melbourne, 170 Russell

Friday 23 – Torquay, Torquay Hotel