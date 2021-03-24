Beddy Rays announce ‘Wait’d a While’ national tour

Brisbane surf punks Beddy Rays have announced a national tour behind their latest single ‘Wait a While’.

The four-piece will be hitting the road in May, with stops booked on the Gold Coast, Byron Bay, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Maroochydore.

They’ll wrap up the run with a hometown show in Brisbane on June 5. Tickets are on sale now, with supports to be announced.

Advertisement

Watch the video for ‘Wait a While’ below:

‘Wait a While’ arrived earlier this month. It marked the band’s first single for 2021, following last year’s ‘Better Weather’ and ‘Sobercoaster’ – the latter coming in at Number 57 on the most recent Hottest 100 back in January.

“Often people hang around and wait for something to get better, or for someone to grow and change but that might not happen,” explained the band’s Jacko Van Issum upon its release.

“I was writing the song when I was up north and a friend was going through some shit, there’s a shrub up there called ‘Wait a While’ and when you walk past it grabs a hold of you and you can’t get it off.

“I thought that was a good analogy for the song because sometimes people act the same way, they can grab a hold of you and hold you back from being happy and who you are.”

Advertisement

Beddy Rays’ ‘Wait’d a While’ 2021 Australian tour dates are:

MAY

Friday 7 – Gold Coast, Elsewhere

Friday 14 – Byron Bay, The Northern

Thursday 20 – Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory

Friday 21 – Melbourne, Corner Hotel

Saturday 22 – Sydney, Crowbar

Saturday 29 – Maroochydore, Solbar

JUNE

Saturday 5 – Brisbane, The Triffid