Beddy Rays channel ‘Groundhog Day’ in new single and video ‘Week On Repeat’

Brisbane rock band Beddy Rays have shared their second single for 2021, entitled ‘Week On Repeat’.

The song, released today (August 18), follows the release of ‘Wait A While’ in March. The band recorded the new single with producer Brock Weston, who plays drums in Brisbane indie band BUGS.

An accompanying music video has also been shared for the song, which was made by Brisbane production agency Umbrella Creative in collaboration with the band themselves. Its seemingly endless loop was inspired by the 1993 film Groundhog Day.

Watch the video for ‘Week On Repeat’ below:

In a press statement, lead vocalist and guitarist Jackson Van Issum explained that the song thematically deals with “trying to break the norms of the plain and mundane”.

“It’s about trying to unlearn the mistakes that have got you stuck in the day-to-day rut,” he said, “and figuring out the best way to change it.”

Lewis McKenna, the band’s lead guitarist, added that the ‘Week On Repeat’ music video “really captured the concept of the song” in his own press statement.

“Filming it was an absolute hoot,” he said.

“One of our mates came up with the rough idea, and we just had a lot of fun with the ridiculousness of it all.”

Along with placing in the 2020 triple j Hottest 100 and supporting Violent Soho at Brisbane’s Riverstage in 2021, the band were also recently nominated for New Artist Of The Year at the National Indigenous Music Awards (NIMAs). Van Issum is a Wapabara man, coming from the Greater and South Keppel islands of Central Queensland.