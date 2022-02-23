Beddy Rays, RedHook and more to play free, all-ages festival in Sydney

The line-up for this year’s edition of the ShoreShocked festival – a free, all-ages event at St. Leonards Park in Sydney – has been announced, with Beddy Rays leading the seven-act bill.

The Brisbane indie-rockers – still riding the high of their riotous new single ‘Milk’ – will be joined by local genre-benders RedHook, indie up-and-comers The Rions (who scored the top prize in triple j’s Unearthed High competition for 2021) and feminist punk outfit VOIID.

Local rockers KODA tail the bill, with two more acts due to be announced in the coming weeks. Those bands will be the winners of the annual ShoreComp contest, a ‘battle of the bands’-style tournament being held at the Mosman Youth Centre on Friday March 18, and the Ryde Meadowbank Skate Park on Friday March 25.

ShoreShocked itself will go down on Saturday April 9, running from 12pm to 5pm. Although it’ll be free to attend, punters will need to secure tickets from the festival’s website to enter.

The event – which ties into the NSW Youth Week initiative – has run annually since 2012. Its 2020 edition was axed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but had its headliner, Brisbane pop-punk outfit Bugs, carried over to last year’s iteration. Ninajirachi co-headlined the gig.