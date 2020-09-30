Bedroom Suck announce isolation recordings series ‘Private Eyes’

Brisbane record label Bedroom Suck have announced a new project called ‘Private Eyes’ which aims to document “Australian music in isolation over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic”.

Releases will be arriving fortnightly from October. Each will be available both digitally as well as a limited-edition vinyl pressing, with proceeds for physical orders going directly to the artists involved.

There are currently eight artists who will take part in the project, with the first two have already been announced – Blue Divers and Low Flung, respectively.

“Music is an innately social activity; even music created in the interest of self-reflection and meditation. Early in 2020, Australia’s response to the rapidly evolving Covid-19 pandemic had the music community close its doors not only to the outside world, but to each other. By order of a government directive, all social gatherings – including live music performance, group rehearsal and collaborative recording – was to cease around the country,” reads a statement from the label.

“It was unclear at the start of the pandemic what role peer-to-peer interaction played in the lives of Australian composers. Many already worked from home, well versed in the art of creating spaces of solitude in cities, of building environments conducive to self-reflection, innovation and creativity.

“But how much do we really depend upon our community? In a world where self-isolation is no longer a personal choice, will creativity flounder, or flourish? The recordings in this series are a document of these months and these reflections. A meditation on the way we exist and create, both together and in solitude. As with any creative work, it is up to the listener to draw what they will from these works, and to carry this forward into the world they now inhabit.”

You can learn more about the ‘Private Eyes’ project here.

Earlier this month, Bedroom Suck announced a new live album by Scott & Charlene’s Wedding, recorded at Melbourne venue The Tote back in January 2020.