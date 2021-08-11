Beks celebrates “individuality and uniqueness” on new single ‘Devoted’

Brisbane pop singer Beks has shared her first new music of 2021, a standalone single entitled ‘Devoted’.

The song, released today (August 11), was co-written with Aaron Lee, who also served as the song’s producer. Beks described the song’s theme as being centred on “power recall”.

Listen to ‘Devoted’ below:

“It’s about… reclaiming the power you’ve placed on someone who’s exploited that power and giving it back to yourself,” Beks said in a press statement.

“It’s about idolising your own individuality and uniqueness.”

‘Devoted’ follows a string of singles that Beks released throughout 2020. ‘Oxytoxic’ was released in January, followed by ‘ILY Alley’ in May, ‘Crush’ in July, ‘Everywhere You’re Not’ in September, ‘Stars in My Eyes’ in November and ‘The Thing About Us’ in December.

The release of ‘Devoted’ will be accompanied by a music video, set to premiere in the coming weeks. An EP compiling six remixes of the single is also scheduled for release at the end of next month (September 22).

Beks will launch the single with a show at Brisbane’s La La Land, taking place on August 27.

Her return to the live stage follows the cancellation of her performance at a Brisbane NRL game in July. The move was heavily criticised by members of the Australian music community, who pointed out the hypocrisy of having live music cancelled despite the stadium being allowed to run at 100% capacity.