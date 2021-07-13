Belinda Carlisle announces 2022 Australian tour

Belinda Carlisle has announced a nationwide tour of Australia, set to go ahead in February of next year.

The frontwoman of the Go-Go’s will commence the tour in Perth followed by Adelaide, then taking on a string of dates throughout Victoria, the ACT and New South Wales before wrapping up in Brisbane.

The tour, dubbed ‘The Decades Tour’, is in celebration of Carlisle’s 35-year career as a solo artist. The singer’s solo hits include ‘Summer Rain’ and ‘Heaven Is A Place On Earth’, both of which peaked in the top 10 of the Australian charts. Her 1989 single ‘Leave a Light On’ was also certified platinum in Australia.

Carlisle is also celebrating an anniversary with The Go-Go’s, with last week marking 40 years since the band released their debut album ‘Beauty And A Beat’.

To commemorate the occasion, the band have unveiled a 40th anniversary reissue of the album, which featured the band’s best-known songs ‘Our Lips Are Sealed’ and ‘We Got The Beat’.

A special anniversary edition of ‘Beauty And A Beat’ pressed on pink vinyl, with a brand-new cover boasting a never-before-seen photo of the band, will be made available from September 10.

Earlier this year, it was announced that The Go-Go’s will be among the acts set to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this October.

Tickets for Belinda Carlisle’s 2022 Australian tour are on sale now.

Belinda Carlisle’s 2022 Australian tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

8 – Perth, Astor Theatre

9 – Adelaide, Her Majesty’s Theatre

11 – Melbourne, Palais Theatre

15 – Bendigo, Ulumbarra Theatre

16 – Canberra, Canberra Southern Cross Club

18 – Sydney, Sydney Coliseum Theatre

19 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre

22 – Wollongong, Anita’s Theatre

23 – Newcastle, Civic Theatre

25 – Tweed Heads, Twin Towns

26 – Brisbane, The Tivoli