NewsMusic News

Belinda Carlisle announces 2022 Australian tour

Carlisle's 'The Decades Tour' is in celebration of her 35 year solo career

By Jackson Langford
belinda carlisle australian tour 2022
Belinda Carlisle. CREDIT: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Belinda Carlisle has announced a nationwide tour of Australia, set to go ahead in February of next year.

The frontwoman of the Go-Go’s will commence the tour in Perth followed by Adelaide, then taking on a string of dates throughout Victoria, the ACT and New South Wales before wrapping up in Brisbane.

The tour, dubbed ‘The Decades Tour’, is in celebration of Carlisle’s 35-year career as a solo artist. The singer’s solo hits include ‘Summer Rain’ and ‘Heaven Is A Place On Earth’, both of which peaked in the top 10 of the Australian charts. Her 1989 single ‘Leave a Light On’ was also certified platinum in Australia.

Advertisement

Carlisle is also celebrating an anniversary with The Go-Go’s, with last week marking 40 years since the band released their debut album ‘Beauty And A Beat’.

To commemorate the occasion, the band have unveiled a 40th anniversary reissue of the album, which featured the band’s best-known songs ‘Our Lips Are Sealed’ and ‘We Got The Beat’.

A special anniversary edition of ‘Beauty And A Beat’ pressed on pink vinyl, with a brand-new cover boasting a never-before-seen photo of the band, will be made available from September 10.

Earlier this year, it was announced that The Go-Go’s will be among the acts set to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this October.

Tickets for Belinda Carlisle’s 2022 Australian tour are on sale now.

Belinda Carlisle’s 2022 Australian tour dates are:

Advertisement

FEBRUARY

8 – Perth, Astor Theatre
9 – Adelaide, Her Majesty’s Theatre
11 – Melbourne, Palais Theatre
15 – Bendigo, Ulumbarra Theatre
16 – Canberra, Canberra Southern Cross Club
18 – Sydney, Sydney Coliseum Theatre
19 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre
22 – Wollongong, Anita’s Theatre
23 – Newcastle, Civic Theatre
25 – Tweed Heads, Twin Towns
26 – Brisbane, The Tivoli

Advertisement
Advertisement