Belle And Sebastian share animated video for new single ‘A Bit Of Previous’

Belle And Sebastian have shared their new single, the title track to their recent album ‘A Bit Of Previous’.

The band have posted an animated video to go with the track, directed by long-time collaborator Graham Samuels and Henrik Appel. You can view it below.

The song follows previous releases ‘Young And Stupid’, ‘Unnecessary Drama’ and the band’s ‘Shooting At You’, in support of victims of the conflict in Ukraine.

“The song touched on the themes of karma and reincarnation,” said frontman Stuart Murdoch.

“In the clip a woman journeys through her life ‘seeing’ people’s karma. She sees what they are and what they will become. She sees people who are doing well, who are gods in this life.

“She imagines them transform into different life forms, even into walking ghosts. Conversely, she sees some who are destitute and alone. She sees them transforming into enlightened people. Finally, she imagines her own future, shrouded in cloud and mystery.”

Reviewing the album ‘A Bit of Previous’, NME awarded the record four stars and described it as “some of their most vivid songwriting in years”.

Belle And Sebastian are currently on an extensive tour across the US and will tour the UK this year, with European dates to follow in 2023. You can buy tickets here and here.

Their British dates, rescheduled from earlier-announced shows for the spring, are as follows:

NOVEMBER

Sunday 13 – Cardiff, Great Hall – Student’s Union

Monday 14, Tuesday 15 – London, The Roundhouse

Thursday 17 – Sheffield, O2 Academy

Friday 18 – Liverpool, Olympia

Saturday 19 – Hull, Asylum, Hull University Union

Monday 21 – Aberdeen, Beach Ballroom

Wednesday 23 – Edinburgh, Usher Hall

Thursday 24 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, O2 City Hall

Friday 25 – Manchester, Academy

Sunday 27 – Cambridge, Corn Exchange

Monday 28 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

Tuesday 29 – Southampton, O2 Guildhall

Wednesday 30 – Brighton, Dome