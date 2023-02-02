Belle Haven explore debilitating heartbreak on fiery new single ‘I Can’t Find The Words’

Belle Haven have returned with their first new tune in nearly two years, a melodic emo rager titled ‘I Can’t Find The Words’.

The single debuted last night (February 1) on triple j’s short.fast.loud program, and according to a press release, it “dives into the emotional turmoil that comes with the loss of a relationship – regret, shame, reflection, forgiveness – and the struggle to put those feelings into words”.

In announcing the track last month, the band said of it (and their other new, as-yet-unannounced material): “We have been working very hard together to breathe new life into Belle Haven, and we’ve fallen deeply in love with what we’re creating.”

Advertisement

Have a look at the accompanying music video for ‘I Can’t Find The Words’, helmed by Oversimplified Complications and Daniel Marinakis, below:

‘I Can’t Find The Words’ is Belle Haven’s first new track since April of 2021, when the Naarm/Melbourne band released the EP ‘Time Changes Nothing’. Their last studio album, ‘You, Me And Everything In Between’, arrived four years earlier in 2017.

Fans will be able to hear the new song live starting this weekend, with Belle Haven set to support Banks Arcade on their first-ever Australian headline tour. It kicks off on the Sunshine Coast tomorrow (February 3), with shows in Brisbane, Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne, Perth and Adelaide to follow – see more details on the full tour here.