Belle & Sebastian announce new live album ‘What To Look For In Summer’

Belle & Sebastian have announced a new live album called ‘What To Look For In Summer’ – check out a performance of ‘The Boy With The Arab Strap’ below.

Due for release on December 11 via Matador, the record will boast live outings from the Scottish group’s 2019 floating festival, The Boaty Weekender.

“We’d been badgered by our fan base to put out recordings of the shows,” frontman Stuart Murdoch said. Stevie Jackson added: “It was something to focus on. That was very, very nice.”

According to a press release, ‘What To Look For In Summer’ is neither a retrospective nor a Greatest Hits collection, but “the sound of a band that’s always moving forward, a picture of Belle and Sebastian in 2019 that gives equal weight to early days and recent years”.

You can pre-order your copy here and find the full tracklist below.

1. The Song of The Clyde £ >

2. Dirty Dream Number Two *

3. Step Into My Office, Baby *

4. We Were Beautiful +

5. Seeing Other People %

6. If She Wants Me @

7. Beyond The Sunrise &

8. Wrapped Up In Books +

9. Little Lou, Ugly Jack, Prophet John $

10. Nice Day For A Sulk (digital only) #

11. I Can See Your Future *

12. Funny Little Frog ^

13. The Fox In The Snow+

14. If You’re Feeling Sinister*

15. My Wandering Days Are Over*

16. The Wrong Girl #

17. Stay Loose%

18. The Boy Done Wrong Again #

19. Poor Boy%

20. Dog On Wheels%

21. The Boy With The Arab Strap+

22. I Didn’t See It Coming+

23. Belle And Sebastian #



£ recorded Banchory Studios, Glasgow, August 6, 2020 (digital version)

> recorded by Kenneth McKellar (vinyl + CD versions)

* The Boaty Weekender, August 10, 2019

+ Royal Oak Theatre, Michigan, July 21, 2019

% Union Transfer, Philadelphia, PA, July 12, 2019

# House Of Blues, Boston, MA, July 13, 2019

^ M-Telus, Montreal, QC, July 15, 2019

@ Carnegie Hall – Pittsburgh, PA, July 18, 2019

& House Of Blues, Cleveland, OH, July 19, 2019

$ Auditoria Baluarte, Pamplona, Barcelona, November 4, 2019