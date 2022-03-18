Bellwether release poignant new single ‘Halfway Happy’, announce debut EP

Sydney pop-punk band Bellwether have released a new single, ‘Halfway Happy’, coinciding with the announcement of their forthcoming debut EP, ‘Impermanence’.

Out today (March 18), ‘Halfway Happy’ was produced by Stevie Knight (Stand Atlantic, Yours Truly, The Dead Love) and mixed by James Paul Wisner (Paramore, Underoath). The track sees the quintet flex a fraught sense of nostalgia across wild electric guitars and rich vocal melodies typical of the genre.

“‘Halfway Happy’ comes from a place of being trapped in the company of someone that makes you feel like you’re always falling short,” the band said in a press statement. “The song focuses a lot on this pattern of constantly questioning every part of ourselves and feeling like we’re simply not good enough – for ourselves or those around us.

“When we’re with someone that is always making us doubt ourselves, it’s easy to fall into that mindset and second guess every aspect of ourselves. Reflecting on these kinds of experiences, we see our past mistakes and regrets take shape in the form of insecurities that impact us every day, even years on.”

Take a listen to ‘Halfway Happy’ below:

Today’s new single is the third to be lifted from ‘Impermanence’ – due out Friday April 8 – following ‘Shortsighted’ and the eruptive ‘Charade’.

In support of ‘Halfway Happy’, Bellwether will occupy a supporting slot with fellow Sydneysiders FANGZ at their ‘Falling Is Pretty Normal’ vinyl launch show at Sydney’s Crowbar on Friday March 25, as well as supporting Terra at their EP launch on Saturday April 2 at The Burdekin.

Relatively new as a collective on the scene, Bellwether’s respective members through prior projects have toured with the likes of other local acts such as Yours Truly and Between You and Me, as well as international genre heavyweights Four Year Strong and Trash Boat, among others.