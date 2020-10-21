Beloved reality show ‘Australian Idol’ to return in 2022

Australian Idol will return to our screens in 2022, some 13 years after it went off the air in 2009. Channel 7 confirmed the reboot today (October 21), taking the reigns from previous broadcaster, Network 10.

“The biggest show in the world comes to Seven in 2022, and we know Australians are going to love it,” Seven’s director of programming, Angus Ross, said in a statement.

“We can’t wait to bring Idol back to Australian audiences in 2022, putting our prime-time content line-up even further ahead of the competition.

Advertisement

“We’re home to the biggest franchises in television at Seven, and Idol is the biggest of them all. Bring on 2022.”

Fremantle Media, the company behind Neighbours and Family Feud, will co-produce the reboot alongside Eureka Productions.

“Idol is renowned for launching global music artists,” Fremantle’s Asia Pacific CEO, Chris-Oliver Taylor, commented.

“That’s what we’ve done here in Australia and across the world. We can’t wait to break the next superstar idols on Seven in 2022.”

The first season of Australian Idol aired in 2003 and was won by Guy Sebastian, with Shannon Noll taking out second place. The series went on to launch the careers of many Australian singers, including Casey Donovan, Anthony Callea, Matt Corby, Ricki-Lee Coulter and Wes Carr.

Advertisement

Osher Günsberg, then known as Andrew G, rose to fame as one of the show’s hosts alongside James Mathison.

The original series featured Marcia Hines, Mark Holden and Ian ‘Dicko’ Dickson as judges. Kyle Sandilands and Jay-Dee Springbett joined the panel in subsequent seasons.

There is no word yet on who will host or judge the revamped series or when in 2022 it will air.