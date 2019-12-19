Ben David of The Hard Aches teases new solo album

Ben David – one half of The Hard Aches – is preparing to release a new solo album in 2020.

Earlier today (December 19), David announced on social media that he’s touring Australia, The Music notes, in support of an upcoming solo album titled ‘Somewhere In The Universe’.

“I’ve been locked away on the side of a mountain in the Adelaide hills over the last year working hard self-recording and producing a brand-new album,” he wrote. “I can’t wait to show you all these new songs.”

David also added that he’ll share the album’s “first taste” on New Year’s Day. See his full Instagram post below.

The singer will then embark on a four-date Australian tour in February, which kicks off at The Vanguard in Sydney. See the full list of dates below.

On tour, David will be backed by his new five-piece band The Working Weak, which comprises members of Pemberton, Teenage Joans, Muncie Girls and Tiger Can Smile. Muncie Girls vocalist Lande Hekt will open the shows. Tickets are on sale here.

Ben Davis and the Working Weak’s tour dates are:

Sydney, The Vanguard (February 7)

Brisbane, Milk Factory (8)

Adelaide, Crown and Anchor (14)

Melbourne, Old Bar (15)

The Hard Aches – Ben David and Alex Upton – dropped their sophomore album, ‘Mess’, in April 2018. They followed it up in September this year with the single, ‘Wasted’. According to The Rock Pit, the Adelaide duo plan to return to the studio next year to work on their third full-length project.