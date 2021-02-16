Ben Folds and Gordi to perform at inaugural Cellar Door Series event

Ben Folds and Gordi are the first artists announced to perform at a new winery concert experience, Cellar Door Series.

A collaboration between outdoor summer concert A Day On the Green and Roundhouse Entertainment, Cellar Door Series is a new initiative set to take place in partnership with wineries across the country.

In a press statement today (February 16), Roundhouse Entertainment promoter Michael Newton said, “The Cellar Door Series will ease A Day On the Green fans back into live music safely without compromising on quality entertainment.

“Twenty years and nearly 500 shows since we launched a day on the green, it’s exciting to announce something new that will complement the a day on the green experience.”

The series’ inaugural event – taking place in New South Wales’ Hunter Valley on Saturday March 20 – will feature performances from Ben Folds and Gordi, with tickets available from this Friday February 19.

Folds – who was stuck in the country at the onset of the coronavirus outbreak last year – was also recently announced as part of the Sunset Piazza lineup in Sydney, alongside Josh Pyke, Ruby Fields and more.

Meanwhile, Gordi was recently announced as a finalist for APRA AMCOS’ Vanda & Young songwriting competition, considered for the $50,000 prize among a list of forty finalists that also features the likes of DMA’S and Thelma Plum.