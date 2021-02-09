Ben Folds, Josh Pyke and more join Sunset Piazza lineup

Sydney concert series Sunset Piazza has expanded its lineup with 15 new shows.

Ben Folds, Josh Pyke, Kate Miller-Heidke and Ruby Fields are among the new artists to be announced today (February 10).

In addition to the new performances, more tickets have been released for previously sold-out shows. This is due to easing coronavirus restrictions in NSW after weeks without community transmission.

Among the performances with new tickets on sale are Sneaky Sound System, Ben Lee and a ‘Live N Queer’ show from LGBTIQ+ collective Heaps Gay.

Tickets for all shows are $25 each, with a mix of theatre and cabaret style seating.

Clover Moore, Lord Mayor of Sydney, expressed her support for Sunset Piazza in a press statement.

“I am so pleased that together with the NSW Government and Sydney Festival, we can create a stage for so many of Australia’s talented artists and comedians and provide audiences with a COVID-safe way to enjoy them again,” she said.

Beginning last month with performances from Alex The Astronaut and Allday, the outdoor concert series takes place in front of St. Mary’s Cathedral in the Sydney CBD.

The show will mark Folds’ first Sydney performance since March 2020. The singer-songwriter was completing an orchestral tour when the global lockdown hit, and has remained in Sydney ever since.

The series will also mark Miller-Heidke’s first Sydney show since December 2019. It is also her first in the city since the release of her new album, ‘Child In Reverse’.

For a full list of performers, dates and tickets, visit the Sunset Piazza website.