Ben Gillies and Chris Joannou of Silverchair announce new book ‘Love & Pain’: “We’re telling it with brutal honesty”

Ben Gillies and Chris Joannou of Silverchair have announced a tell-all memoir titled Love & Pain, set to release this September.

Love & Pain is set to tell the story of Gillies’ and Joannou’s careers and experiences while in Silverchair – from the band’s beginning, up till they announced an indefinite hiatus in 2011. Notably, the pair have made no mention of Silverchair’s Daniel Johns, though the cover of the book includes an image of all three members.

Gillies and Joannou wrote on Instagram: “Love & Pain is the story of two teenagers who grew up in Silverchair. This story is told from deep within the machine. It’s told from the outskirts of the spotlight, from the seedy corridors backstage and from the very beginning.”

“It’s a story only we can tell, and we’re telling it with brutal honesty. Parts of this book we tell together, but some stories need to be told alone. Silverchair is a big part of our stories, but there’s more to tell. This is our story,” they continued.

Love & Pain is available for pre-order via Hachette. Pre-order your copy here.

Silverchair formed in 1992 and announced their indefinite “hibernation” in 2011, saying that the project was “no longer fulfilling creatively” and had stopped “being fun”.

Speaking to NME last year for the May cover of NME Australia, Daniel Johns opened up about the lasting legacy of the band and why they’ll never reform in public. “I have some incredible memories of playing live,” he told NME, “but like an athlete that no longer feels their body can handle the rigours of game day, my mind can no longer handle the live touring world.

“Sometimes the YouTube algorithm feeds me a Silverchair gig from back in the day and I’ll find myself quietly impressed… until I fuck up a note and then I turn it off.”

Speaking to The Project in September 2022, Johns revealed that “bitterness, jealousy, anger” led to the band’s hiatus. He also spoke of his former bandmates “kicking me while I was down and while was in rehab and stuff. Saying I was exploiting mental health to sell records”.

Johns also pointed out Gillies’ alleged jealousy over Johns’ success: “Ben, for some reason has a real issue with me being successful without him. That’s sad because I wish him all the best honestly, but unfortunately he doesn’t want me to branch out.”

Over the course of their career, Silverchair have released 5 studio albums – the most recent being 2007’s ‘Young Modern’.