Ben Harper adds headline shows to 2023 Australian tour

Ben Harper has announced a trio of headline shows for Australia, booked to go down next February in tandem with his sets at the touring SummerSalt festival.

The storied blues-rocker will deliver his own shows in theatres along the east coast, first in Melbourne on Tuesday February 7 – when he’ll play the idyllic Palais Theatre – followed by shows at Sydney’s State Theatre on Wednesday February 8, and at the QPAC Concert Hall in Brisbane on Friday February 10.

All three shows will be sandwiched between the SummerSalt dates in Torquay (which is scheduled for Sunday February 5) and Coffs Harbour (Saturday February 11). Elsewhere on that run, he’ll deliver sets in Canberra, Wollongong, Fremantle, Hobart, the Yarra Valley and Southport, appearing alongside acts like Angus & Julia Stone, City And Colour, Middle Kids and Alex The Astronaut.

Tickets for Harper’s headline shows go on sale at 12pm AEDT tomorrow (December 7), with a pre-sale starting at the same time today (December 6). Find tickets for the Sydney and Melbourne dates here, with those for the Brisbane show – as well as pre-sale info for all three – available here.

Harper last trekked to Australia in 2019, when he and his band, the Innocent Criminals, performed exclusively at that year’s Byron Bay Bluesfest. He’s since released two studio albums: 2020’s ‘Winter Is For Lovers’ – an instrumental record performed entirely on Monteleone lap steel guitar – and this year’s more traditional ‘Bloodline Maintenance’.

Ben Harper’s 2023 Australian tour dates are:

JANUARY

Friday 27 – Ngunnawal-Ngambri/Canberra, Stage 88*

Saturday 28 – Dharawal/Wollongong, Thomas Dalton Park*

Sunday 29 – Walyalup/Fremantle, Esplanade Park*

FEBRUARY

Friday 3 – nipaluna/Hobart, Royal Botanical Gardens*

Saturday 4 – Birrarung/Yarra Valley, Rochford Wines*

Sunday 5 – Wadawurrung/Torquay, Torquay Common*

Tuesday 7 – Naarm/Melbourne, Palais Theatre

Wednesday 8 – Warrang/Sydney, State Theatre

Friday 10 – Meanjin/Brisbane, QPAC Concert Hall

Saturday 11 – Gumbaynggirr/Coffs Harbour, Park Beach Reserve*

Sunday 12 – Yugambeh land/Southport, Broadwater Parklands*

* SummerSalt festival dates