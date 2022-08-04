Ben Lee enlists Georgia Maq for new single, ‘Arsehole’

Ben Lee has released ‘Arsehole’, a Georgia Maq-assisted single which will feature on Lee’s forthcoming album ‘I’m Fun!’

“When I was younger, I was an arsehole,” Lee reflects on the song’s opening verse, “I wanted to be and I was.” The song enlists backing vocals from Maq, who fronts Melbourne trio Camp Cope, duetting with Lee on the song’s refrain.

Paying visual homage to the theme of growing up, the accompanying Michael Askew-created video for ‘Arsehole’ compiles archived photos of Lee at various stages of his life.

Throughout the montage, the singer is photographed in the studio and on stage, as a ticking clock represents the passage of time. “It’s never too late to change,” Lee insists on the outro as a clock whirls into focus. Watch the clip below:

‘Arsehole’ is the latest taste of Lee’s forthcoming album ‘I’m Fun!’, which is set to drop on August 19, following on from 2019’s ‘Quarter Century Classix’.

Lee has previewed the album with a smattering of singles: ‘Born For This Bullshit’, ‘Like This or Like That’, and the Washington-assisted ‘Parents Get High’, all of which were toured by the singer on his recent string of Australian performances in June.

Alongside Maq and Washington, the album will feature a range of diverse artists, including actress Zooey Deschanel, singer-songwriter Jon Brion and LA musician Christian Lee Hutson.

Elsewhere, Lee forms one half the folk duo Radnor and Lee, whose most recent single, ‘Simple Harmony’, was released in May of 2020.