Ben Lee releases new single ‘Like This or Like That’, shares Australian tour dates

Ben Lee has shared ‘Like This or Like That’, the second single from his forthcoming studio album ‘I’m Fun!’.

The song, released today (April 5), follows on from the release of previous single ‘Born for This Bullshit’ in September 2021. That song, which featured Speedy Ortiz‘s Sadie Dupuis (aka Sad13), was Lee’s first solo single in six years.

Lee’s new song was co-written and co-produced by Justin Stanley. The Australian-born producer is best known for his work with Beck, with whom he has served as both a producer and a touring musician.

A visualiser for the single has also been shared, which features animations by Michael Askew. Watch it below:

In a press statement, Lee explained that the song dealt with “small choices” that could also result in being “kinda life-changing”.

“It may seem that digging the Stones more than the Beatles, or Nirvana more than Pearl Jam, doesn’t really matter,” he said. “But these choices are about vibes, about values and about identity. Being a fan is like a choose-your-own-adventure story. What you resonate with, what you are a fan of, ends up taking you down a completely unique path if you let it. Of course, in the larger cosmic scheme of things, it’s all totally irrelevant… but that’s all part of the fun.”

Alongside the release of the single, a new release date for the album has also been set – originally set for release in June, the album will now come out on August 19. Lee has additionally shared new Australian tour dates to take place this coming June. The tour is entitled the ‘Parents Get High’ tour, so named after another song from the ‘I’m Fun!’ record. The full list of tour dates are available below.

A pre-sale for the tour will begin from tomorrow at 10am local time, with general sale beginning at 10am local time on Thursday April 7. Tickets will be available from here.

Ben Lee’s ‘Parents Get High’ Australian tour dates are:

JUNE

17 – Melbourne, The Espy

18 – Melbourne, The Night Cat

19 – Brisbane, The Triffid

23 – Sydney, Oxford Art Factory

24 – Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory

25 – Perth, Rosemount Hotel