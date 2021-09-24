Ben Lee shares new single ‘Born for This Bullshit’, announces new album

Ben Lee has shared new single ‘Born for This Bullshit’ and announced new album ‘I’m Fun!’ will arrive next year.

Lee’s twangy new indie-pop cut is a collaboration with Speedy Ortiz frontwoman Sadie Dupuis (aka Sad13) about “refusing to be bogged down in negativity”, according to the songwriter.

“Like all the best songs I’ve written, I had no idea how relevant it would be when I first wrote it. ‘We’re All in This Together’ was the same way. I wrote ‘Born for This Bullshit’ in 2019 but I finally understand it in 2021,” Lee explained in a statement.

“It’s about positivity, swagger, keeping your chin up, even though we’re in total global chaos, true crisis, but still kinda choosing to enjoy the ride.”

‘Born for This Bullshit’ arrives alongside a truly surreal music video created by Byron Spencer that sees Lee – dressed in naught but a pink cowboy hat and sneakers – grooving through an array of psychedelic backdrops. Watch that below:

Lee’s new album ‘I’m Fun!’ is set to arrive on June 17, 2022 via Warner. The album was recorded remotely throughout the pandemic with producers Jon Brion, Shamir, Dupuis and Darren Seltmann.

Special guests on the album include Zooey Deschanel, Christian Lee Hutson, Beastie Boys collaborator Money Mark, Megan Washington, Camp Cope‘s Georgia Maq and Eric D Johnson.

“This album, this moment in my career, is all about balancing some hard-earned wisdom from a 30-year long career with the vigour and energy of youth,” Lee explained.

“That’s why it was as important to me to collab with artists like Jon Brion and Money Mark who I’ve both known for over two decades, as much as people like Shamir and Georgia Maq who are young and lit up with creative adrenaline. I like being a generational bridge between freaky artists. They are my tribe!”

‘I’m Fun!’ will mark Lee’s first solo album since 2019’s ‘Quarter Century Classix’. Last year, he released ‘Golden State’, his second collaborative album with musician and How I Met Your Mother actor Josh Radnor, as Radnor and Lee.